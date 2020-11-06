48m ago

JUST IN | Cops launch manhunt after Hennenman farmer shot dead, son stabbed

Riaan Grobler
The home on the farm Zwartpan where the attack took place.
Alet van der Walt
  • A farmer from Hennenman has been shot dead and his son stabbed by robbers who attacked them on Thursday night. 
  • The murdered farmer and his injured son were found by a domestic worker at 05:00 on Friday.
  • According to the police, handguns were stolen during the robbery. 

A farmer from Hennenman has been shot dead and his son stabbed by robbers who attacked them during the course of Thursday night. 

Netwerk24 identified the murdered farmer as Pieter Hills. He was 56. 

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, Anna Bochedi, a domestic worker who works on the farm Zwartpan, found the two men at around 05:00 on Friday after she was called by Hills' wife, Antoinette, who was concerned as she had tried in vain to get hold of her husband and son.

Bochedi alerted relatives after she found Hills' body and his 26-year-old son, Eddie, who had been stabbed. Other farmers and the police were activated and Hills was declared dead at the scene, while Eddie was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

READ | Groblersdal farmer's wife allegedly conspired to have him killed - report

"It is alleged that the farmer was attacked in the house and shot in the head, while the son was overpowered on his arrival and stabbed," Makhele said. 

It's suspected that two to three handguns were stolen during the robbery. 

"It is currently unknown how many suspects are involved and if they used any mode of transportation to flee from the crime scene," Mahkele said. 

Investigation continues and anyone with information should please contact Detective Captain James Mahlatsi on 082 4530 806 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111; alternatively, information can be sent anonymously via the My SAPS app. 

More to follow. 

