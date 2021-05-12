JUST IN: Corruption-accused JB Marks mayor resigns with immediate effect

The JB Marks Municipality ' s executive mayor has officially resigned after an urgent meeting that was convened by the North West ANC ' s interim provincial committee.

Kgotso Khumalo faces charges of corruption and fraud to the tune of R5 million.

The DA has welcomed the move by Khumalo to "officially" resign.

A letter seen by News24, titled Special Council Sitting, stated the purpose of the meeting, which was convened by the North West ANC's interim provincial committee, was to bring the report to the council's attention that Kgotso Khumalo resigned as the municipality's executive mayor with immediate effect from 12 May.

News24 has also seen a letter addressed to the speaker's office in the municipality in which Khumalo stated he would be vacating his office.

"In line with the African National Congress committee decision that a member, office bearer, or public representative, who has been indicted to appear in a court of law on a charge of corruption or other serious crime, must immediately step aside pending the finalisation of his or her case.

"In accordance with the above decision of my political party of which I'm a public representative in the JB Marks Municipality, I hereby step aside as executive mayor with effect from 12 May 2021," the letter stated.

Khumalo, who is among those who are facing charges of fraud and theft involving R5 million, is affected by the party's resolution that states all criminally charged party members must step aside and not continue with party activities.

Meanwhile, the DA said it welcomed his official resignation.

The party added the defiance displayed by Khumalo over a period spanning several months since his arrest in October 2020 had finally crumbled under public and political pressure.

"Just more than a month ago, JB Marks' ANC councillors unanimously defended and supported Khumalo in a DA motion of no-confidence in [him].

"It is a concern that Khumalo has not resigned as a councillor and will not only still be on the JB Marks' taxpayers' payroll, but will also retain considerable power and leverage over his well-established system of deployed patronage in the council and the JB Marks municipal administration," said the party's North West chief whip and caucus leader, Chris Hattingh.

The DA added it maintained its position that Khumalo should be removed from public office, saying it would be vindicated as the fraud and theft case unfolded in the Serious Commercial Crimes Court in Mahikeng from 1 June 2021.