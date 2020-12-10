JUST IN | Court finds Ace Magashule's former bodyguard guilty of stealing Pierneef painting

Ricardo Mettler, the former bodyguard of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, was found guilty in the Free State High Court of a charge of theft after he stole a Pierneef painting worth millions from the former Free State premier's office in the OR Tambo building in Bloemfontein.

According to Netwerk24, he was also convicted of money laundering for offering the painting to a Chinese businessman in Bloemfontein, Wei-Lin Hsi, as a guarantee for a loan.

Mettler was reportedly also convicted of fraud after pretending that the painting was donated to him by Magashule, and that it legally belonged to him. In addition, the court found him guilty of making a false statement to the police, in which he said Magashule gave him the painting.

The painting was removed from a safe in Magashule's office in March 2018.



It depicts a mountainous landscape in the Free State. The undated Pierneef belongs to the Free State government.

Arts24 previously reported that since Pierneef was considered to be one of South Africa's old masters, the painting was valued at about R8 million when it went missing two years ago.

More to follow.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler



