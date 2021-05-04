10m ago

JUST IN | Court finds ex-Bryanston High sports coach not guilty in sexual assault case

Canny Maphanga
The Alexandra Magistrate's Court.
Lubabalo Lesolle

The Alexandra Magistrate's Court has found a former Bryanston High School sports coach not guilty on all charges in a sexual assault case brought against him by a pupil.

"There are too many question marks in the complainant's evidence; there is no evidence in which a reasonable man can convict the accused. He is found not guilty," magistrate Gideon Schneitler said in a ruling on Tuesday.

This comes after the accused, Aleshan Moodley - through his legal team - brought a 174 application in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act on 26 April.

The Act states that charges may be dismissed if, among other reasons, the prosecutor had not offered material evidence at the trial, News24 reported.

His lawyer, Sita Kolbe SC, previously told the court there was no tangible evidence or witnesses to back up the allegations made by the pupil.

The court also heard that the complainant only opened a case after Moodley did not make her netball captain.

More to follow.

