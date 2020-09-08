JUST IN | Court grants Clicks interdict against EFF

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has granted retailer Clicks an interdict against the EFF.

According to the interdict, the EFF or its supporters may not intimidate and threaten employees of Clicks working at its shops or any of its operations; intimidate and threaten Clicks' customers visiting its shops, or incite violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks.

The EFF had, since Monday, targeted Clicks stores nationwide in protest over a hair advertisement that described the hair of the two black women in it as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while the description for the white women's hair was "fine and flat" and "normal".

Clicks said 425 stores had been affected across the country and that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage.

More to follow.

