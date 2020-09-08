24m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Court grants Clicks interdict against EFF

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has granted retailer Clicks an interdict against the EFF. 

According to the interdict, the EFF or its supporters may not intimidate and threaten employees of Clicks working at its shops or any of its operations; intimidate and threaten Clicks' customers visiting its shops, or incite violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks.

READ | Hair advert: Clicks CEO apologises and suspends employees, but EFF shutdown to continue

The EFF had, since Monday, targeted Clicks stores nationwide in protest over a hair advertisement that described the hair of the two black women in it as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while the description for the white women's hair was "fine and flat" and "normal".

Clicks said 425 stores had been affected across the country and that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage. 

More to follow. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
ANALYSIS | Clicks and the EFF: Common criminality and the cheap politics of spectacle
'It's a third force' - EFF blames agent provocateurs for vandalism at Clicks stores
Malema vows to shut down Clicks for a week: 'They value money more than humanity'
Read more on:
clickseffprotestsracismcourts
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1480 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 337 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3941 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1570 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.84
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
22.07
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.90
(-0.78)
ZAR/AUD
12.25
(-0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.86)
Gold
1924.97
(-0.28)
Silver
26.82
(-0.05)
Platinum
909.00
(-0.05)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2301.00
(+0.87)
All Share
54410.09
(+0.02)
Top 40
50113.30
(-0.14)
Financial 15
9652.47
(+1.53)
Industrial 25
72481.50
(+0.11)
Resource 10
54907.43
(-1.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo