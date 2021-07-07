JUST IN | Covid-19: Voter registration weekend pushed back 2 weeks due to third wave

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has postponed the voter registration weekend by two weeks in light of the third wave of Covid-19.

Following a special meeting on Wednesday, it said it had resolved to reschedule the weekend from 17 to 18 July to 31 July to 1 August.

"The decision was made following a review of the current conditions, including rate of infections and hospitalisations over the past seven days and its impact on preparations for the registration weekend," the IEC's Kate Bapela said in a statement.

"The commission also considered concerns raised by political parties through the National Party Liaison Committee of proceeding with voter registration as well as warnings from health officials and other experts during last week's oral submissions before the Moseneke Inquiry regarding the risks of proceeding with a voter registration weekend under the current conditions.



"Health experts told the inquiry last week that the current third wave of infections was likely to persist until at least the end of the month," added Bapela.

