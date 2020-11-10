42m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Crash between 2 trucks and taxi leaves 14 dead in KwaZulu-Natal

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fourteen people have died in a crash near Estcourt on Monday night.
Fourteen people have died in a crash near Estcourt on Monday night.
Twitter/@traffic_2020

Fourteen people have died in a horror crash involving two trucks and a minibus taxi on the N3 near Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Thirteen of the deceased are women. One person was critically injured and transported to hospital. All the victims were travelling in the minibus. 

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the cause of the crash is not known and is being investigated by police.

McKenzie sent condolences to the families of the deceased. 

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
BMW ripped apart in horror crash that left 3 dead
7 people killed, 13 injured in horror taxi crash in Cape Town
12 killed in horror KwaZulu-Natal crash
Read more on:
kzn emskwazulu-natalaccidents
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 969 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2233 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 2846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.33)
Gold
1881.72
(+0.63)
Silver
24.21
(+0.11)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2473.00
(+0.63)
All Share
57307.49
(+1.63)
Top 40
52684.37
(+1.56)
Financial 15
10949.02
(+7.90)
Industrial 25
81679.06
(+1.37)
Resource 10
51378.06
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

17h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo