JUST IN | Crash between 2 trucks and taxi leaves 14 dead in KwaZulu-Natal

Fourteen people have died in a horror crash involving two trucks and a minibus taxi on the N3 near Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Thirteen of the deceased are women. One person was critically injured and transported to hospital. All the victims were travelling in the minibus.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the cause of the crash is not known and is being investigated by police.

McKenzie sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.