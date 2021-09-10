JUST IN | Crash of several SA government websites 'not due to cyber-attacks'

Several government websites, with the gov.za domain, were down on Friday due to fibre cable damage, the government's IT services provider confirmed.

Tlali Tlali, the spokesperson for the State Information Technology Agency, said the interruption started on Friday morning.

"We confirm that there has been interruption in the provisioning of internet service for some of our customers. The incident has nothing whatsoever to do with cyber-attacks," Tlali said.

READ | Justice department's IT system brought down in ransomware attack

Among the websites affected were that of the South African Government (http://www.gov.za), the Presidency (thepresidency.gov.za), Treasury (treasury.gov.za) and Home Affairs (dha.gov.za).

The landing message to the affected website reads: "This site can't be reached. www.thepresidency.gov.za took long to respond."

Technicians were on site attempting to restore services, Tlali said.

More to follow.