DA elects Francois Rodgers as KZN leader

Nicole McCain
Francois Rodgers. (file)
DA chief whip Francois Rodgers will take over the leadership of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party held its provincial congress on Saturday, where a number of leadership positions were filled.

The congress was reportedly expecting more than 500 delegates, some of whom will attend virtually while others met at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Rodgers had served as the party's constituency head in Msunduzi, according to The Witness, and went into the race with the backing of outgoing provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.

Along with Rodgers, Chris Pappas was elected as deputy leader.

Dean Macpherson was elected as chairperson and will be supported by Sithembiso Ngema, Shehana Kajee and Elma Rabe who will take up office as deputy chairpersons.

