JUST IN | DA suspends Western Cape legislature speaker from all party activities pending probe

Lisalee Solomons
Masizole Mnqasela (Photo: Edrea du Toit)
  • The DA has suspended its Western Cape legislature speaker.
  • Masizole Mnqasela was suspended from all party activities following a meeting of the provincial executive.
  • Mnqasela is accused of irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowances.

The Democratic Alliance has suspended Western Cape Legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela from all party activities pending the finalisation of an investigation and disciplinary proceedings against him.

The senior DA member earlier defied the party, refusing to step down following allegations of fraud and corruption.

The DA in the province handed over documents to the Hawks for investigation after whistle-blowers provided the party with details of alleged fraudulent claims linked to Mnqasela.

The party's Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) met on Friday to decide whether or not to suspend Mnqasela.

"The PEC's decision to suspend is based on the findings of an investigation report by the DA's Federal Legal Commission that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims."

The party said Mnqasela was given an opportunity to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, which he did.

The party's Western Cape chairperson, Jaco Londt, said:

After careful consideration, the Party decided to move to suspension. It is important to note that there is a clear difference between party and government processes. The DA is able to apply its mind and act on internal matters that are formally brought to its attention.

Londt said the party was not allowed to interfere with the processes of any government, nor any external investigations such as that of the Hawks or police, which must run their own course.

"Upon its conclusion, any reports or findings emanating from such processes will also be considered for possible further steps.

"We are aware that there are currently internal processes ongoing against other members, which the party will act upon as soon as the formal report is tabled," he added."

The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office-bearers to account, without fear or favour. We are proud of our record of clean governance and are deeply concerned about these developments."

