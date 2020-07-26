JUST IN | DA will hold virtual congress at end of October

27m ago

Jan Gerber
Gallo Images
  • The DA's Federal Council decided to proceed with a virtual federal congress.
  • It will take place on 31 October and 1 November. 
  • The congress was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DA's Federal Council on Sunday resolved to proceed with a "virtual federal congress".

"The vote in favour of holding a virtual congress was supported by an overwhelming majority following a lengthy discussion on a range of aspects, including technical issues impacting on-line voting," reads a statement from Ivan Meyer, DA federal chairperson.

The party's highest decision-making body outside of a federal congress, the Federal Council, met virtually this past weekend.

It was decided to have the conference on 31 October and 1 November 2020.

"In preparation for the congress, the party's professional staff will undertake an audit of the personal circumstances of every delegate, to make certain that each one is able to maximally participate in terms of the regulations covering the 'risk-adjusted strategy' that may then be in force," Meyer said.

The decision to hold a virtual conference was endorsed by the federal executive in May, but the proposal wasn't supported unequivocally.

News24 reported earlier that, in the aftermath of former leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation, the party opted for a policy and elective conference to be held this year in an attempt to quell the internal fires. The Covid-19 pandemic had delayed it.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

