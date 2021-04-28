1h ago

DA Women’s Network leader Nomafrench Mbombo resigns

Tammy Petersen
Nomafrench Mbombo. Photo: Lulekwa Mbadamane.
  • DA Women's Network federal leader Nomafrench Mbombo has resigned from her position.
  • Her resignation comes on the same day her partner, Bonginkosi Madikizela, stepped down from his position as provincial leader and MEC.
  • This amid his suspension following claims he had lied about his qualifications.

Nomafrench Mbombo has resigned as the federal leader of the DA Women's Network, the party has confirmed.

DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said he had received a WhatsApp message that Mbombo had resigned and her deputy would be standing in for her.

Mbombo confirmed her resignation to News24 but has not yet responded to a request for the reasons behind it. 

She is also the Western Cape MEC for health.

Londt said there had not been any indication Mbombo would be resigning from her position.

On Wednesday, Mbombo's partner, Bonginkosi Madikizela, resigned from his position as DA leader in the Western Cape as well as transport and public works MEC.

This amid his suspension following claims he had lied about his qualifications.

The party had called his stepping down "the honourable route".

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde after accepting the resignation called it the "right and honourable thing to do".

Insiders told News24 Madikizela had been given an option to either be axed from the provincial cabinet or vacate his position.

Madikizela's close allies said instead of being "further humiliated", he had opted to leave.

