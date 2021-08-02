Deal struck between Cape taxi associations after weeks of violence

A truce was negotiated following several weeks of meetings to quell ongoing taxi violence.

Warring taxi associations have been at each other's throats over a route dispute.

Recently, the B97 route between Bellville and Paarl was closed for two months.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence.



The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) have been embroiled in an ongoing deadly taxi war over routes. Communities have been living in fear after more than 20 people were killed last month. It led to the deployment of police and the army to try to restore order.

Mbalula said they had been working closely with the Western Cape government over the past three weeks to find a solution to the ongoing conflict.



"Having evaluated inputs from the affected associations, premised on the understanding that government has a duty to ensure provision of a public transport service that is safe and fully responsive to the needs of the public, government has determined a line of march which must be adhered to by all affected parties."

These are measures agreed on as part of the deal:

All legal operating licence holders for routes to and from Mbekweni, except for route B97, must commence the services as authorised by their operating licences or face the legal consequences;

All associations must instruct their members to return to service in line with the authorities issued with their operating licences and must do so in a manner that is safe for the public, when route B97 is opened;

When route B97 is opened, only legal operating licence holders will be allowed to operate and will serve the full route from the authorised ranks and terminals;

Affected municipalities will be requested to place a moratorium on the issuance of new operating licences and applications for additional authorities on all affected routes, while also rationalising these services;

If the affected municipalities indicate the need for additional services on route B97, operating licences will be apportioned in accordance with the arbitration award;

Law enforcement capacity and deployment will be reviewed and strengthened in the affected areas to ensure enforcement of all laws without fear or favour;

Should there be further acts of violence, all affected routes operated by the two associations will be closed for all minibus-taxi operations for a period determined by the Transport MEC and affected operating licences will be suspended.

"This line of march constitutes tangible action by government to stabilise the taxi industry operations in the province. We will continue to work closely with other law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety of the public and ensure the rule of law underpins operations," Mbalula said.