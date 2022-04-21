JUST IN | Debbie Schäfer resigns as Education MEC, Western Cape cabinet changes expected

23m ago

Debbie Schäfer Photo: Deon Raath
  • Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has resigned 
  • Schäfer has received a job offer in the legal sector in the UK.
  • She says she will remain committed to the DA and has no intention of resigning as a party member.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will announce changes to his cabinet on Friday after the resignation of Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

In a statement, he said he accepted her resignation.

"Tomorrow morning I will announce changes to my provincial cabinet, following a process of careful deliberation. We are determined to use this post-disaster moment to make the changes we need to move forward," he added.

After being in politics for 20 years and serving in all three spheres of government, Schäfer believes she has made valuable contributions.

"It has been my great privilege to have served as provincial MEC for Education in the Western Cape government for the last eight years," she said, adding that she believes she is leaving the education department in a better state than what she found it in.

"I am, however, now ready to bow out of public life. I am in the fortunate position to have been offered a job in the legal sector in the UK, which I have accepted. I will be joining some of my family there which presents a unique opportunity for us to experience together."

She thanked former premier Helen Zille for trusting her as the MEC, and thanked Winde for his leadership and support. 

Schäfer will leave office on 15 May.

She added:

I remain committed to the Democratic Alliance, and have no intention of resigning my membership. I also remain of the view that the DA is the only hope to rescue South Africa from the current trajectory, and which can realise the immense potential that we have.

Winde, in turn, said anyone who knows Schäfer knows that she is a strong and tenacious leader who has fought hard to ensure a well-run, quality, focused education system in the province.

"Her results speak for themselves," Winde said, adding that under her leadership, the Western Cape has seen the highest bachelor's pass rate in the country and has reached its highest retention rate ever.  

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, and the major impact that this had on the education sector, she worked hard to ensure our schools were prepared to protect those we love, while ensuring learning continued. And we were the only province, under her watch, to take proactive steps to feed school children during the lockdown. She did not need to be ordered by a court to do so."

"Despite budget constraints, we have continued to build many new schools and classrooms to respond to the needs of our growing population. We will miss her sharp attention to detail and steadfast commitment to the values we share, and I thank her for the important role she played in our cabinet."


debbie schaferalan windewestern capepolitics
