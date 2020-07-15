'Deplorable': City of Cape Town ordered to rebuild Hangberg man's demolished house

The Western Cape High Court has ordered the City of Cape Town to rebuild the demolished house of a Hangberg resident, describing its "conduct" as "deplorable, grotesque and without care for human dignity".



Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe on Wednesday ordered the City to immediately rebuild the man's house – to the same size and dimensions.

The City of Cape Town has 48 hours to complete the construction and must prove to the court it has done so.

Ginola Phillips' half-built structure was demolished by the City twice over the past month.

The demolition led to a number of running battles between police and residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay in June.

The City has previously contended it was allowed to demolish illegal unoccupied structures being built on city land.

