JUST IN | Deputy minister's protector, 2 cops arrested for alleged extortion in Western Cape

Three police officers are among those arrested for alleged links to extortion cases in the Western Cape.

This was according to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, following a briefing by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday.

Cele briefed the media, along with his counterparts from the City of Cape Town and the provincial government.



Cele said: "We have requested a copy of all the wanted people because we have capacity for it. We know of police officers linked... we can't say much about it at the moment."

Cele said some police officers, including members from an unnamed deputy minister's protection unit, are being investigated and arrested for extortion in and around Cape Town.

Potelwa said: "It is the protector of the deputy minister that was arrested in connection with an incident, which relates to kidnapping and extortion. He was arrested on 14 March."

According to Cele, 105 extortion cases have been opened since January 2020.



A total of 67 cases are still under investigation, and 106 people linked to extortion cases have been arrested and charged.