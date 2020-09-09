1h ago

add bookmark

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, family unharmed as Hermanus house damaged in fire

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. (Photo: Beeld)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. (Photo: Beeld)

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his family are unharmed after the living area of their house in Onrus, Hermanus, was damaged in a fire.

According to a statement by his foundation, the couple did not sustain any injuries and they "were in good spirits, considering events that unfolded around daybreak" on Wednesday.

"Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu have extended their love and gratitude to staff at their retirement village and members of the local fire department after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus in the Southern Cape," the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.

Tutu added: "We cannot thank the staff at the village enough for their kindness and quick action; or members of the fire department, unsung heroes, on whose courage one leans in the most difficult circumstances. God bless them all."

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is believed to have been triggered by a faulty gas heater, the statement said.

A picture on the Facebook group Onrus-Vermont, captured smoke rising from one of the houses in the distance.

Tutu House, Onrus, Hermanus
(John Makepeace, Facebook, Onrus-Vermont)

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Related Links
Covid-19 corruption could hamper economic recovery - Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation
Burning of Covid-19 clinic in Khayelitsha: Suspects in court
'I can't breathe': A chilling anthem for global inequality - Tutu foundation
Read more on:
desmond tutuhermanusfires
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1818 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 399 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4702 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1856 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.82
(+0.73)
ZAR/GBP
21.78
(+1.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.80
(+0.88)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1929.26
(-0.03)
Silver
26.64
(+0.20)
Platinum
908.48
(+1.13)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2245.00
(-0.11)
All Share
54747.68
(+0.57)
Top 40
50482.70
(+0.60)
Financial 15
9913.62
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
72887.48
(+0.48)
Resource 10
55161.52
(+0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo