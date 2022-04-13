JUST IN | Digital Vibes: SIU wins bid to go after companies linked to Mkhize family to recover funds

The Special Tribunal has ruled in favour of the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) application to add more companies to its legal bid to recover money which was allegedly siphoned from government's tender with Digital Vibes.

Judge Lebogang Modiba delivered the judgment on Wednesday.

In March, the SIU was accused of being "overzealous" in its pursuit to recover funds which were allegedly paid to companies linked to former health minister Zweli Mkhize, his relatives, and close associates, News24 reported.

The SIU had argued before the Special Tribunal that it should be allowed to recover costs from six companies which had allegedly received payments from Digital Vibes.

The Special Tribunal has ordered that five of the six companies be joined to the SIU's recovery bid.

This is a developing story. More to follow.









