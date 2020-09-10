1h ago

add bookmark

Dis-Chem, Makro latest retailers to pull TRESemmé from shelves

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are seen at Sandton City Mall during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are seen at Sandton City Mall during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

Dis-Chem and Makro have joined the choir of retailers pulling TRESemmé products from shelves, following outrage over a hair advertisement on Clicks' website that depicted black women's hair as "dry and damaged".

The companies confirmed this in tweets on their official Twitter accounts. 

On Wednesday, the Shoprite group and Pick n Pay also said they would no longer stock TRESemmé products in their stores. 

On Tuesday, the Clicks retail group said it would delist and remove all TRESemmé products from its shelves with immediate effect and would replace them with locally sourced haircare brands.

The company also suspended all employees who were involved in the campaign and accepted the resignation of a senior executive. 

Plunged in storm

Clicks and TRESemmé were plunged into the middle a storm after an advert on women's hair appeared on the cosmetics and medical retailers' website.

The advert, which used the phrases "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull" over images of black women, has been slammed as racist.

The same marketing material used images of white women under the phrases "fine and flat" and "normal".

Amid the outcry over the advert, EFF supporters protested outside Clicks stores this week, forcing the company to pull TRESemmé from its shelves and shut all its outlets on Wednesday.

Clicks said 425 stores in the country had been affected by the protests, but that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage caused by vandalism. Some stores were torched.

The EFF is expected to meet British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Unilever on Thursday.

The party's secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, wrote a letter on Wednesday stating that it sought answers. It threatened "robust action" after Clicks informed it that the advertisement was commissioned by the entity on its website.

'We got it wrong'

On Friday, Unilever issued an apology on its website, saying it got it wrong.

"We are looking into how this happened and why it wasn't picked up, and we will take all necessary steps to make sure it doesn't happen again," its statement read.

According to the EFF, the meeting request came from Unilever and will take place at the EFF headquarters at 10:00.

The EFF delegation will be led by party leader Julius Malema and Unilever will be represented by Keegan Alicks.

The EFF will also meet Clicks' management, led by CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, on Thursday. Ramsunder apologised on Sunday for the "insensitive and offensive" advertisement published on its website. He said he was "deeply disappointed that we allowed insensitive and offensive images to be published on our website".

In a media update on Wednesday evening, Clicks said stores across the country would reopen for trading on Thursday, with contingency plans in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff.


Related Links
Shoprite, Pick n Pay pull TRESemmé products after hair ad backlash
Clicks hair ad: EFF to meet Unilever following 'robust action' threat
Clicks hair advert: senior exec resigns, TRESemmé to be removed from shelves, employees suspended
Read more on:
dis-chemclicksunilevermakroeff
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2094 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 458 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 5368 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(-0.97)
ZAR/GBP
21.80
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
19.81
(-1.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(-0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.95)
Gold
1946.32
(-0.05)
Silver
27.04
(+0.28)
Platinum
921.00
(+0.16)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2282.23
(+0.34)
All Share
55507.00
(+0.54)
Top 40
51110.55
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10495.64
(+1.53)
Industrial 25
73908.53
(+1.03)
Resource 10
54884.23
(-0.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo