7m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Downer rubbishes Zuma's bid for acquittal through his removal, says case will continue with or without him

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after a recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after a recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Phill Magakoe / AFP

State advocate Billy Downer says there is no legal basis for Jacob Zuma to demand that he be acquitted of Arms Deal corruption, should the former president succeed in his efforts to force Downer's removal.

In papers filed at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday afternoon, Downer contends that, should he be removed as the lead prosecutor against Zuma, there are two other State advocates on the NPA's Zuma team, who will be able to pursue the case.

In court papers, Downer argues that Zuma is again trying to revive attacks on the NPA, which have failed in multiple courts.

Essentially, he contends, Zuma is trying to seek a permanent stay of his prosecution through the completely inappropriate use of a "special plea", under section 106(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act to force his (Downer's) removal.

Zuma last month pleaded not guilty to the Arms Deal-related corruption, fraud and racketeering case against him, but also lodged a "special plea", in which he argued that Downer did not have "title" to try him.

While not disputing that Downer has been appropriately designated to act on behalf of the State, Zuma argues that he must be removed as his prosecutor because he has shown a lack of independence and impartiality.

READ | Zuma's R3m pension under threat after he fails to appeal R31m in legal costs orders against him

But, as the NPA points out, the courts have already conclusively found that an application for the removal of a prosecutor on the basis of bias or an apprehension of bias cannot be conflated with a challenge to the prosecutor's "title" to prosecute – which is often raised when non-State advocates are briefed to pursue private prosecutions.

The courts have also previously found that "title" refers to whether the prosecutor appearing in court has the necessary delegation to prosecute. Downer, who has served as a State advocate for decades, clearly has that delegation and title.

On this basis alone, Downer says, Zuma's "special plea" must fail.

READ | Zuma accuses Billy Downer of lacking 'independence, impartiality' to conduct case

He also argues there is no evidence to substantiate Zuma's claim that he was aware of alleged political interference in his prosecution.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
billy downerjacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourtsarms deal
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 11517 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.71
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.43
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,904.25
+0.2%
Silver
27.94
+0.2%
Palladium
2,859.50
-0.1%
Platinum
1,189.61
-0.6%
Brent Crude
70.25
+1.3%
Top 40
62,791
+0.2%
All Share
69,058
+0.2%
Resource 10
68,512
-0.2%
Industrial 25
88,602
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,647
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo