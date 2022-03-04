1h ago

'Dr Neil Aggett did not commit suicide. He was killed by security branch' - inquest judge

Lwandile Bhengu
Anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett's former cell.
PHOTO: Azarrah Karrim/News24
  • Four decades after anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett died in police custody, a reopened inquest into his death has found that it was not a suicide.
  • On Friday, Judge Motsamai Makume found that apartheid security police were responsible for his death.
  • Aggett was found hanging in his cell at John Vorster Square police station in 1982 after he had been there for 70 days.

The reopened inquest into the 1982 death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett has found that he did not die by suicide, but was killed by the police while in custody.

On Friday, Judge Motsamai Makume handed down judgment in the inquest that spanned two years.

Aggett, who was 28 at the time, was found hanging in his cell at the infamous John Vorster Square police station, now known as Johannesburg Central, after being detained there for 70 days on suspicions of treason.

A 1982 inquest chaired by Magistrate Pieter Kotze cleared the apartheid government and ruled his death a suicide.

In his judgment, Makume found that Kotze was biased and not interested in finding out what had happened to Aggett, but rather why he had killed himself.

"Dr Neil Aggett did not commit suicide. He was killed by the members of the security branch… When Neil didn’t regain consciousness (after he was tortured), they took him back to his cell, propped him up and hanged him," Makume found.

After Aggett's death, members of the security branch even visited his family home in the Western Cape to find evidence that corroborated the claim that Aggett had killed himself.

Makume asked:

If they were convinced that he had committed suicide, why did they go all the way to the Western Cape to find evidence that wasn’t there?

The judge said he was appalled by how Kotze had ignored testimony that Aggett was tortured on numerous occasions and had even filed a complaint.

In one incident, just days before his death, he was interrogated for 62 hours.

"The finding that Neil consented to 62 hours of sleep deprivation boggles my mind," said Makume.

He said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should pursue criminal charges against those involved in Aggett’s death.


