JUST IN | Durban metro cop shot protecting councillor, one suspect killed

A Durban metro police officer has been shot and injured while allegedly protecting a councillor in KwaMashu C-Section.

This after three men stormed the public official's office on Friday afternoon. The officer allegedly shot one of the suspects dead.

Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad told News24 that the officer had to be taken to hospital following the incident.

"One of our members has been shot and taken to a nearby hospital. He is in a stable condition. He was shot while protecting a councillor.

"It is alleged that three persons tried to storm the councillor's office. There was a commotion in the office and shots were fired. One suspect was shot dead by the injured member and the scene is still active," Parboo said.

He said that two others made a hasty getaway.

"Two suspects escaped, with one stealing the firearm of a security guard at the councillor's office."