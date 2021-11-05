13m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Durban metro cop shot protecting councillor, one suspect killed

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A councillor has been shot.
A councillor has been shot.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

A Durban metro police officer has been shot and injured while allegedly protecting a councillor in KwaMashu C-Section.

This after three men stormed the public official's office on Friday afternoon. The officer allegedly shot one of the suspects dead.

Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad told News24 that the officer had to be taken to hospital following the incident.

"One of our members has been shot and taken to a nearby hospital. He is in a stable condition. He was shot while protecting a councillor.

READ | Three killed outside supermarket in Cape Town bloodbath

"It is alleged that three persons tried to storm the councillor's office. There was a commotion in the office and shots were fired. One suspect was shot dead by the injured member and the scene is still active," Parboo said.

He said that two others made a hasty getaway.

"Two suspects escaped, with one stealing the firearm of a security guard at the councillor's office." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimepolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 7516 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 1271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,813.29
+1.2%
Silver
24.05
+1.1%
Palladium
2,039.00
+1.6%
Platinum
1,038.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo