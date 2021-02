Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been fired from her position to allow her time to focus on her Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case.

The announcement was made by Premier Oscar Mabuyane during a media briefing on Thursday.

Gomba came under fire last year over the purchase of scooters for transporting Covid-19 patients and the Mandela funeral fraud case currently before court.

This is a developing story. More to follow.