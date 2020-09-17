48m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Eastern Cape Health MEC to appear before Special Tribunal over R10m scooter project

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba
Photo: Son

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is expected to appear before the Special Tribunal, following allegations of financial irregularities, involving her department, in a controversial R10 million scooter project.

Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho confirmed this to News24 on Thursday morning. 

Makgotho said Gomba, departmental Superintendent General Dr Thobile Mbengashe, chief financial officer M Daca, and Fabkomp (Pty) Ltd would appear before the tribunal on Friday.

"It is alleged that the department purportedly expedited the contract for the procurement of 100 mobile clinic scooters from Fabkomp (Pty) Ltd in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Special Investigating Unit, which brought the application to the Special Tribunal, contends that the awarding of the R10 million contract was done in contravention of the provisions of Section 217 of the Constitution, [the] Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and Treasury regulations," Makgotho said.

"Furthermore, it is alleged that the contract was marred by irregularities and irrationality and that it was awarded in an unusual and unexplained haste.

"It is further contended that the Department, upon hearing of the SIU investigations, resolved that the scooter be modified and continue with the tender with Fabkomp (Pty) Ltd as the service provider and that such a modification constitutes a fresh contract. The SIU alleges that the modifications show that the awarding of the contract was not meant to meet the specified needs of the Department."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Scooters not a blunder, were never meant to be ambulances - Eastern Cape health HOD
Mkhize does a U-turn on Eastern Cape medical scooters
Scooter tender: Investigation launched into R10m contract for Eastern Cape initiative
Read more on:
sindiswa gombaeastern capeeast londoncoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 4333 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1186 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.37
(-0.65)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(-0.66)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.91)
Gold
1943.94
(-0.79)
Silver
26.81
(-1.19)
Platinum
950.00
(-1.75)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2384.00
(-0.35)
All Share
55157.10
(-1.44)
Top 40
50791.20
(-1.62)
Financial 15
10004.33
(-0.82)
Industrial 25
73265.02
(-1.26)
Resource 10
55572.45
(-2.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo