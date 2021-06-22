1h ago

Eastern Cape principal fired for forcing pupil to retrieve phone from pit latrine

Malibongwe Dayimani
Lubeko Lennox Mgandela has been fired.
Supplied
  • Lubeko Mgandela, 49, has been fired - three months after he was suspended for allegedly forcing a child to retrieve his cellphone from a pit latrine.
  • The principal's child abuse trial is expected to start next month in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court. 
  • Child rights group, the Khula Community Development Project, has welcomed the principal's dismissal. 

An Eastern Cape school principal who was arrested for allegedly forcing a child to retrieve his cellphone from a pit toilet, has been fired.

On Tuesday, the provincial education department confirmed to News24 that the Luthuthu Junior Secondary School principal, Lubeko Mgandela, 49, had been sacked, following a disciplinary hearing.

"We can confirm that he was found guilty and was then dismissed," departmental spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said.

Mboxela did not give further details.

When News24 approached Mgandela for comment, he ended the call. He also ignored text messages.

The dismissal comes three months after he was placed on precautionary suspension to allow the department to investigate the incident.

Children's rights advocacy group, the Khula Community Development Project, welcomed the development.

Khula Community Development Project (KCDP) director Petros Majola said he could not celebrate a job loss, but added that due to the gravity of Mgandela's actions, he shouldn't be working with children.

Majola said: 

The principal violated the child's human rights, so we welcome the fact that he has been dismissed, with open arms. This will serve as a reminder to other teachers that they are parents of these children while at school and should always uphold values and display professional conduct and protect our children.

Majola added that the sacking would not erase what he allegedly did to the child and said therapeutic intervention was therefore needed until the child's confidence was restored.   

Meanwhile, Mgandela is expected to appear in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on 21 July for the start of his child abuse trial. 

Eastern Cape police arrested him for attempted murder on 15 March in Ugie, but the charge was later changed to child abuse.

It is alleged that he accidentally dropped his cellphone into a staff pit latrine on 1 March while he was relieving himself. He then allegedly instructed pupils to use a rope to lower an 11-year-old pupil into the pit toilet to recover the device.

The news of the incident sparked outrage across the country, with communities calling for Mgandela to be arrested and fired.

The child apparently left the school after the incident, covered in faeces and embarrassed.

