JUST IN | Eastern Cape taxi strike called off after Premier Oscar Mabuyane's intervention

Eastern Cape taxi strike called off after Premier Oscar Mabuyane's intervention

Malibongwe Dayimani
File image. (Getty)
  • The taxi strike planned for the Eastern Cape on Monday has been temporarily called off. 
  • Angry taxi operators planned to take to the streets over an outstanding R100 million debt owed by the provincial transport department. 
  • Premier Oscar Mabuyane met with the taxi industry twice this weekend and made payment arrangements. 

A province-wide taxi strike aimed at bringing the Eastern Cape to a standstill on Monday over a R100 million debt owed to taxi operators by the provincial transport department, has been called off. 

This followed two crisis management meetings called by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the province. 

On Sunday, Santaco chairperson Zola Bishop Yolelo told News24 that Mabuyane had asked the taxi industry for seven days to settle the debt. 

Since last October, the Eastern Cape transport department had failed to pay scholar transport operators. 

It owed the operators more than R100 million. 

Yolelo said:

Indeed we can confirm that we have suspended the strike in respect of a plea from the premier. We met him on Friday and on Saturday and he has resolved to intervene in this scholar transport pay dispute and has asked us to give him seven days to resolve the issue.

He added that Mabuyane promised the debt would be settled within seven days and had set up a task team led by him to "holistically" look into all challenges faced by the scholar transport programme. 

On Friday, Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe said her department had made R73 million available to service the debt. 

She said R33 million of this money had already been paid out to operators and that the remaining R40 million had already been processed. 

The money would reflect on operators' bank accounts by 22 February for the first batch, and the final group would be paid by 25 February, the MEC said.

However, this could not be confirmed by Yolelo.

Mabuyane said: "The level of trust and confidence they [taxi industry] have on us is humbling. These are things we should not have with proper systems and managers. We condemn the non-payment of service providers without valid convincing reason.

"It's painful when people get disrupted like that. Our economic situation don't need shut down and I thank [the] leadership of Santaco for understanding, that being consistent with what they did during [the] July unrest. We will make sure that  this doesn't happen again and there will be consequences definitely."

The Algoa Bus Company in Gqeberha, which initially announced on Friday that it would not operate on Monday to protect its employees and passengers, had since announced that it would be operating.

On Sunday, the largest commuter carrier in Gqeberha tweeted: "Algoa Bus is pleased to advise our commuters that the taxi strike which was planned for Monday, 21 February 2022, has been suspended.

"All Algoa Bus services will resume all services as per our normal service timetable." 

