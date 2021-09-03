49m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Election to go ahead between 27 October and 1 November, orders ConCourt

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IEC barrier tape at a voting station.
IEC barrier tape at a voting station.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the local government elections to be held next year. 

The apex court ruled that elections has to take place between 27 October 2021 and 1 November. 

In its application to the court, the IEC argued that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not organise constitutionally compliant elections for October.

The IEC case was supported by the ANC and other parties but the DA opposed the matter. 

This is a developing story. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecconstitutional courtelectionpolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you allow your children to play with unvaccinated children?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No way, it's just not safe
29% - 256 votes
Sometimes, if I know the family well enough
17% - 154 votes
Yes, I'm not worried about this
54% - 486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.77
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,832.02
+1.2%
Silver
24.80
+3.8%
Palladium
2,437.50
+1.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
+2.9%
Brent Crude
73.03
+2.0%
Top 40
60,068
-0.5%
All Share
66,325
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,922
+0.8%
Industrial 25
83,485
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,223
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo