JUST IN | Election to go ahead between 27 October and 1 November, orders ConCourt

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the local government elections to be held next year.

The apex court ruled that elections has to take place between 27 October 2021 and 1 November.

In its application to the court, the IEC argued that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not organise constitutionally compliant elections for October.

The IEC case was supported by the ANC and other parties but the DA opposed the matter.

This is a developing story.