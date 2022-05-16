55m ago

add bookmark

Elton Jantjies: State, defence could consider mediation as Bok makes first court appearance

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

There is a chance that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies' malicious damage to property case will be resolved through mediation.

Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday after he allegedly damaged property on an Emirates flight.

READ | 'Come on, my darling': Bok flyhalf bloodied knuckles on door as 'terrified' air hostess hid in loo

The World Cup-winning flyhalf and Lions pivot was among passengers who were flying from Dubai to Johannesburg.

Elton Jantjies has appeared in court
Elton Jantjies has appeared in court.
News24 PHOTO: Iavan Pijoos, News24

He was charged with malicious damage to property and made a brief appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday afternoon.

The mediation suggestion was mentioned when the prosecutor asked that the case be postponed for further investigation.

He told the court the option of mediation could be explored.

Jantjies, who was accompanied by his mother Alma, was escorted into court by two bodyguards. He was dressed in all black with white Louis Vuitton shoes and appeared calm before court. 

Before proceedings started, his lawyer, Nabeela Moola, argued that the court should oppose a media application to film and take pictures of the proceedings. 

Moola told the court the State has not proven that Jantjies had committed an offence. 

She told the court that media coverage after his arrest has been misleading and speculative. 

Moola also argued that should the court grant the application, it would jeopardise Jantjies' reputation and that of his employer. 

Moola told the court that Jantjies was a renowned Springbok and stood to lose his contracts gained as a result of his status as a professional rugby player.. 

In response, State prosecutor Mornville Ngobeni argued that Moola did not indicate how the media coverage would tarnish his reputation and that of his employer. 

"Is it because he is arrested or is [it] the fact that he appears [sic] on certain newspaper or covers that will allow him to lose his employment?” 

The magistrate granted the order for media coverage. 

Jantjies was arrested shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday. 

He was flying alone after a family holiday in Turkey. 

Jantjies was detained at the SAPS station at the airport and charged with malicious damage to property. 

He was released on R1 000 bail on Sunday. 

The matter was postponed to 3 June for further investigation and to explore the possibility of mediation.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringbokselton jantjiesgautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 146 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
19% - 419 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
75% - 1680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.94
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,805.51
-0.3%
Silver
21.23
+0.5%
Palladium
1,930.50
-0.9%
Platinum
937.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
62,225
+0.4%
All Share
68,943
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,046
+0.4%
Industrial 25
77,107
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,894
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo