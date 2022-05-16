Elton Jantjies: State, defence could consider mediation as Bok makes first court appearance

There is a chance that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies' malicious damage to property case will be resolved through mediation.

Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday after he allegedly damaged property on an Emirates flight.

The World Cup-winning flyhalf and Lions pivot was among passengers who were flying from Dubai to Johannesburg.

He was charged with malicious damage to property and made a brief appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday afternoon.

The mediation suggestion was mentioned when the prosecutor asked that the case be postponed for further investigation.

He told the court the option of mediation could be explored.

Jantjies, who was accompanied by his mother Alma, was escorted into court by two bodyguards. He was dressed in all black with white Louis Vuitton shoes and appeared calm before court.

Before proceedings started, his lawyer, Nabeela Moola, argued that the court should oppose a media application to film and take pictures of the proceedings.

Moola told the court the State has not proven that Jantjies had committed an offence.

She told the court that media coverage after his arrest has been misleading and speculative.

Moola also argued that should the court grant the application, it would jeopardise Jantjies' reputation and that of his employer.

Moola told the court that Jantjies was a renowned Springbok and stood to lose his contracts gained as a result of his status as a professional rugby player..

In response, State prosecutor Mornville Ngobeni argued that Moola did not indicate how the media coverage would tarnish his reputation and that of his employer.

"Is it because he is arrested or is [it] the fact that he appears [sic] on certain newspaper or covers that will allow him to lose his employment?”

The magistrate granted the order for media coverage.

Jantjies was arrested shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

He was flying alone after a family holiday in Turkey.

Jantjies was detained at the SAPS station at the airport and charged with malicious damage to property.

He was released on R1 000 bail on Sunday.

The matter was postponed to 3 June for further investigation and to explore the possibility of mediation.

