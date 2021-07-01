32m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | eMkhondo murders: 8 men accused of double murder granted R10 000 bail each

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Bail has been granted to the eight men accused of the murder of Sifiso Joseph Thwala and Musa France Nene and the attempted murder of Christopher Thwala on the farm Pampoenkraal in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga, on 9 August 2020.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Cornelius Greyling, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi were granted R10 000 bail each in the Mpumalanga High Court in Middelburg.

READ | 'My brothers would still be alive' - Coka family member after 3 accused charged with 2 other murders

The judgment was handed down on Wednesday, 30 June, electronically, following an appeal that the men lodged after the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court dismissed their bail on 15 June. 

Magistrate Dumisani Nxumalo denied them bail, stating there was a likelihood that, if released, they would influence or intimidate some of the state witnesses.

Nxumalo also raised concerns that four people had died on the farm within 10 months, adding that the State had proved that there were exceptional circumstances. 

Yende, Potgieter and Greyling have also been implicated in the murders of brothers Zenzele and Mgcini Coka in April. They were out on R10 000 bail when they were arrested for Thwala and Nene's murder.

READ | eMkhondo murders: 8 accused charged with murder of two men at Mpumalanga farm appeal bail judgment

The accused, however, lodged an appeal against the judgment, saying Nxumalo had erred in coming to that conclusion.

Handing down judgment on the appeal, Acting Judge J Mtimunye said the defence's submissions permitted bail to be considered afresh. Mtimunye said the submissions were persuasive.

"It is clear from the record that the magistrate failed to take into account that the other murders were committed after this matter, some appellants raised an alibi which were not followed by the investigating officer.

"The magistrate only relied on the evidence of the 204 witnesses and the surviving victim (evidence that was not yet tested under cross examination and disregarded the personal circumstances of all the appellants as contained in their respective affidavits," Mtimunye said in the judgment, which News24 has seen.

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangacrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 1290 votes
Extreme
3% - 128 votes
Not enough
64% - 2467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.27
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.69
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,777.57
+0.4%
Silver
26.31
+0.7%
Palladium
2,768.75
-0.5%
Platinum
1,082.15
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.62
+0.5%
Top 40
60,265
+0.2%
All Share
66,347
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,869
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,989
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,080
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun 2021

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun 2021

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo