JUST IN | eMkhondo murders: 8 men accused of double murder granted R10 000 bail each

Bail has been granted to the eight men accused of the murder of Sifiso Joseph Thwala and Musa France Nene and the attempted murder of Christopher Thwala on the farm Pampoenkraal in eMkhondo, Mpumalanga, on 9 August 2020.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Cornelius Greyling, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi were granted R10 000 bail each in the Mpumalanga High Court in Middelburg.

The judgment was handed down on Wednesday, 30 June, electronically, following an appeal that the men lodged after the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court dismissed their bail on 15 June.

Magistrate Dumisani Nxumalo denied them bail, stating there was a likelihood that, if released, they would influence or intimidate some of the state witnesses.

Nxumalo also raised concerns that four people had died on the farm within 10 months, adding that the State had proved that there were exceptional circumstances.

Yende, Potgieter and Greyling have also been implicated in the murders of brothers Zenzele and Mgcini Coka in April. They were out on R10 000 bail when they were arrested for Thwala and Nene's murder.

The accused, however, lodged an appeal against the judgment, saying Nxumalo had erred in coming to that conclusion.

Handing down judgment on the appeal, Acting Judge J Mtimunye said the defence's submissions permitted bail to be considered afresh. Mtimunye said the submissions were persuasive.

"It is clear from the record that the magistrate failed to take into account that the other murders were committed after this matter, some appellants raised an alibi which were not followed by the investigating officer.

"The magistrate only relied on the evidence of the 204 witnesses and the surviving victim (evidence that was not yet tested under cross examination and disregarded the personal circumstances of all the appellants as contained in their respective affidavits," Mtimunye said in the judgment, which News24 has seen.

