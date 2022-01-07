26m ago

JUST IN | Engineers deem New Assembly 'unsafe', recommend immediate closure to restrict access

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • Engineers have recommended that Parliament's New Assembly building is unsafe, should be cordoned off and closed with immediate effect.
  • Flames broke out in the parliamentary precinct shortly before dawn on Sunday and spread to the National Assembly.
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says National Treasury has agreed to expedite the process to procure and independent specialist engineering team.

Engineers say the New Assembly building at Parliament is unsafe and should be cordoned off, closed with immediate effect to restrict access to it. 

Following a massive fire at Parliament, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure brought in a team of structural, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers to conduct a preliminary visual assessment of the damages, including the safety aspect. 

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said Parliament and the police provided access to the engineers this week to inspect the Old and New Assembly buildings.

"Unfortunately, due to the high temperatures in the building on Monday 3 January 2022 and the flare-up on the side of the National Assembly around 17:00 which continued right through the night, the professional team could only commence with their assessment late Tuesday," she added. 

De Lille said the team's visual assessment started with the Old National Assembly building. It also assessed the structural damages sustained in the New National Assembly building.

"On the basis of the preliminary visual inspections, there is evidence of severe structural damage [major spalling] to the slabs. The slabs affected by the damage are the second, third and fourth floors. In addition to the above, there are major cracks in the walls on the second and third floors." 

She added the team had recommended the New Assembly building was unsafe, should be cordoned off and closed with immediate effect to restrict access.

"The department has activated appropriate steps for the procurement of an independent specialist engineering team to conduct further detailed assessments and testing of material strength.

"National Treasury has agreed to expedite the process to procure the independent specialist engineering team as expeditiously as possible," De Lille said. 

