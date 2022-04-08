51m ago

JUST IN | Esther Mahlangu robbery: 2 men appear in court separately to face different charges

Ntwaagae Seleka
Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked in her home and robbed of her firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash.
PHOTO: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The two men arrested in connection with the robbery at world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu's home appeared separately at the Mdutjana Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Friday.

Simon Skosana, 37, faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances for the 19 March incident in which he was alleged to have broken into Mahlangu's home.

He was also alleged to have assaulted her before feeling with her safe containing a firearm and cash.

He is expected back in court on 20 April.

The second accused, Jan Masilela, 32, faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The gun allegedly belonged to Mahlangu.

Esther Mahlangu's gun that was stolen from her home.


He is due back in court on 10 May.

This is a developing story.


