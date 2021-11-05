1h ago

JUST IN | Ex-cop Rosemary Ndlovu slapped with life imprisonment for murdering six people

Alex Mitchley
Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu.
Rosetta Msimango
  • Rosemary was slapped with life sentences for killing six people, including five relatives, for insurance payouts.
  • During aggravation of sentencing in court on Friday, the grandmother of one of her victims said she would never forgive Ndlovu for killing her grandson.
  • The old woman said she had no choice to raise his son.

Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu has been sentenced to life imprisonment for orchestrating the murder of her partner and five of her family members so that she could claim insurance payout from policies she had taken out for them.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Ndlovu on Friday afternoon, following a morning of arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence. 

Judge Ramarumo Monama sentenced Ndlovu to life in prison for each of the six murder counts. 

Ndlovu was sentenced to an additional five years for defeating the ends of justice and 10 years on each of the four counts of fraud. 

She was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for each count of incitement to commit murder and an 10 years for the attempted murder of her mother. 

In October, Ndlovu was convicted of the murder of her cousin Madala Witness Homu, nephews Brilliant Mashego and Mayeni Mashaba, sister Audrey Ndlovu, niece Zanele Motha and boyfriend Maurice Mabasa.

She was also found guilty of four counts of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and seven counts of incitement to commit murder, as well as the attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushwana. 

This is a developing story.

