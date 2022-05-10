1h ago

Ex-cop who allegedly killed 3 in Cape Town hospital shooting is 'suicidal' - lawyer

Jenni Evans
New Somerset Hospital, where two patients and a police officer were shot.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • An ex-police officer made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
  • Jean-Paul Malgas is charged with the murder of three people at New Somerset Hospital.
  • He abandoned his bail application.

An ex-police officer accused of the murder of a police officer and two patients at New Somerset hospital in Cape Town is suicidal, according to his lawyer.

Handcuffed and shackled, Jean-Paul Malgas, 39, from Vredenberg, limped into the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He stood at the balustrade, looking slightly overwhelmed. 

Magistrate Ronel Oliver questioned why he was in leg irons and handcuffed, adding that it was not the norm. 

But prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem explained that it was a pre-agreed arrangement that was "in the best interests" of the safety of Malgas and those in court. 

Malgas faces three charges of murder, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition, and robbery. 

The robbery charge stems from an allegation that he took the firearm of Constable Donay Phillips who was guarding a manat the hospital on Saturday night. 

Phillips and two patients, who have not yet been identified, were shot dead at the hospital.

It is understood that Phillips had gone to investigate a commotion in another ward when he was disarmed and shot in the head.

Police confirmed that the patient Phillips had guarded had nothing to do with the shooting. 

Malgas' lawyer, Shaun Balram, told the court that he was suicidal and that "he has severe depression".

The magistrate wanted to know why the accused had plasters on his arms and the State responded that they were due to medical treatment. 

Neither Balram nor Gelderblom agreed to allow photographs to be taken of Malgas, or to have the case live streamed. 

Oliver prohibited live streaming and photographs. This is because the investigator still needs to conduct an ID parade and take more witness statements. 

Malgas abandoned his bail application.

The matter was postponed to 30 June for further investigation and Malgas limped back down to the holding cells for his transfer to Pollsmoor Prison.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact:

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789 

Sadag has a WhatsApp counselling line that operates from 09:00 to 16:00: 076 882 2775 

SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852 

LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322

