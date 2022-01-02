WATCH | Fire breaks out in Parliament

Emergency services are battling to contain a fire that broke out at Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service Jermaine Carelse said various crews from different fire stations were on the scene trying to contain the blaze.

He said emergency services were notified of the blaze on Sunday just after 05:00.

"The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse," he said.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the National Assembly building was on fire and flames had spread to the roof. He said initial reports indicated that the fire started on the third floor and spread to the office space and gymnasium.

Carelse said two fire safety officers had been dispatched to the scene.

Smith said firefighters on the scene had requested additional resources to help fight the fire.

Images and videos shared on social media show thick black smoke and a blaze coming from one side of the building.

This is a developing story.