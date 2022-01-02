1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Fire breaks out in Parliament

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Emergency services are battling to contain a fire that broke out at Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service Jermaine Carelse said various crews from different fire stations were on the scene trying to contain the blaze.

He said emergency services were notified of the blaze on Sunday just after 05:00.

"The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse," he said.

parliament fire
Smoke can be seen after a fire broke out at Parliament in Cape Town.
Parliament fire
A fire broke out in Parliament in Cape Town on 2 January 2022.
Parliament fire
A fire broke out in Parliament in Cape Town on 2 January 2022.
Parliament fire
A fire broke out in Parliament in Cape Town on 2 January 2022.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the National Assembly building was on fire and flames had spread to the roof. He said initial reports indicated that the fire started on the third floor and spread to the office space and gymnasium.

Carelse said two fire safety officers had been dispatched to the scene.

Smith said firefighters on the scene had requested additional resources to help fight the fire.

Images and videos shared on social media show thick black smoke and a blaze coming from one side of the building.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentcape townfires
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.32
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,897.21
0.0%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo