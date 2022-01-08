Firefighters dousing flames on Signal Hill, city says 'no need to worry'

On Saturday morning Cape Town firefighters were fighting a fire that broke out on Signal Hill.
City of Cape Town rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said, "Our guys are there. It's too early to say what caused the fire."
Looks like out first fire on Signal Hill @vwsfires @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/wOJznEjXAz— Elon??uskaverse (@comrad_fu) January 8, 2022
He said they were being assisted by Table Mountain's firefighting team to douse the flames.
"There is no wind to speak of. There is no need to worry," Carelse said.