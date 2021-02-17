58m ago

JUST IN | First batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in the Eastern Cape

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have arrived in the Eastern Cape.
  • Mthatha's Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital vaccination site received 4 920 doses, while Port Elizabeth's Livingstone Hospital vaccination site received 3 200 doses.
  • The rolling out of the vaccine to healthcare workers will take place on Thursday.

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have arrived in the Eastern Cape.

The Mthatha vaccination site received 4 920 doses, while the Port Elizabeth vaccination site received 3 200 doses.

The announcement was made by the Eastern Cape Department of Health on Wednesday.

The rolling out of the vaccine to healthcare workers in the province would resume on Thursday.

"This is a milestone that we have all been waiting for and understand there is huge public interest in the rolling out of the vaccine," said provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo in a statement.

Healthcare workers from both public and private health will be first in line to receive the lifesaving jab as part of phase one of the mass rollout of the vaccine.

During phase two, other frontline workers, which include teachers, miners, the police, soldiers, SASSA, Home Affairs, Post Office employees, and people older than aged 18 with comorbidities and over 60 years will be vaccinated.

Inmates will also be vaccinated during phase two.

This will be followed by everyone aged 18 years and older who has not been vaccinated - they will get the shot as part of phase three - which will be the last phase.

The Eastern Cape will use schools and community halls to administer the vaccine.

The province has targeted to give 3.8 million people the jab in order to achieve herd immunisation.

Eastern Cape Health Department Acting Superintendent-General Dr Sibongile Zulu said the province would hit the ground running.

"We are ready," she said.

"We have explained that we will start giving the vaccine to healthcare workers first because they have bravely been at the forefront in the fight against this invisible enemy ever since the first case of Covid-19 was reported," said Zungu.

Zungu warned that the arrival of the vaccine did not mean the war against the virus was won.

"On the contrary, we need to continue practising good personal hygiene by washing our hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap and water, continue social distancing and ensure we wear masks every time we are in public, indoors or on public transport like taxis, trains and buses," she said.

The Eastern Cape Health Department would use trained inoculators to administer the vaccine, which will be within a 5km radius of where people live.

"It is important to stress that no one will be forced to take the vaccine," said Zungu.

"But we urge people to contact their ward councillors, nearest clinics or hospitals to get the correct information about the vaccine instead of believing chain messages being shared on social media.

"We live in a time of fake news and misinformation so it is important that people decide to be vaccinated or not based on reliable information and not on the lies peddled by conspiracy theorists who seem hell-bent to force down their beliefs on others. Working together we can and we will defeat this virus," concluded Zungu.

