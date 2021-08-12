52m ago

Five workers at Soshanguve school asked to stay home amid probe into rape of pupil, 6

Sesona Ngqakamba
A Soshanguve school pupil has been raped.
A Soshanguve school pupil has been raped.
Getty Images
  • A Grade 1 pupil says a man barged into the school bathroom, placed her on top of the seat, and sexually assaulted her.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he received a preliminary report but it was confusing.
  • He says a volunteer is in question after having not returned to the school following the incident. 

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

Five general workers at Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, have been asked not to report to work, pending an investigation into the alleged rape of a six-year-old Grade 1 pupil at the school. 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday following reports of the incident.

He said the five were not suspended, but asked to stay at home for their own safety. There had been threats to burn down the school, damage property and attack the staff.

Lesufi said he had received a preliminary report, but it was confusing, so he decided to visit the school for more clarity. 

Lesufi did a walkabout at the school and looked at the bathroom, where the alleged rape took place. 

"I can confirm that there are things that are still not clear. For example, I am told that the alleged incident happened on a Monday. The learner came back to school on Tuesday and nothing was reported, and the report only came on Wednesday. That's one aspect I want to satisfy myself," Lesufi said. 

He said he had requested the police to expedite its investigation. The police are currently at a stage where they want to conduct an identity parade. 

Lesufi said the department would be guided by experts as they investigate the case because of its sensitivity. 

He said social workers and health workers were required to compile reports before the department can take action. 

According to the mother, the girl said a man barged into the bathroom, placed her on top of the seat, and violated her. The girl said the man had been wearing a mask, but she knew he was a general worker at the school. Lesufi said there were four general assistants and a volunteer at the school. 

Lesufi said the school and the department took a decision to ask the five to stay at home, with full pay, until reports provide further clarity.

Reports

"There's one thing we believe, that, regardless of all these reports, we can't postpone... there are allegations and they are directed at certain individuals. We have taken a decision that those individuals must not come back until the expert reports prove them otherwise," Lesufi said.

"The problem with a volunteer is that, ever since the incident happened, he has not reported for duty. We have requested the police to follow up on that matter," the MEC said. 

He added that the department would tread carefully to avoid a case, such as the one at AB Xuma Primary School, where a security guard was acquitted by the court after facing sexual harassment allegations by more than 20 pupils. 

He said: "Up until today, I still feel we failed those children. And I don't want to add this child on that list. That is why we want to be extra careful, learn from that case, follow procedures to the letter, and satisfy ourselves on the basis of expert reports that we can act. And we will act decisively when the police can confirm the victim," Lesufi said.

