JUST IN | Floyd Shivambu to stand trial for assault after failing to convince NPA

Floyd Shivambu seen in an altercation with Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock outside Parliament.
Floyd Shivambu seen in an altercation with Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock outside Parliament.
Twitter/Jason Felix
  • EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu made representations to the NPA in an assault case against him on why he shouldn't be prosecuted.
  • But the trial is going ahead in February 2021.
  • He stands accused of assaulting photographer Adrian de Kock in Parliament's precinct in March 2018.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to be tried for common assault in February next year.

This, after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) denied the representations he made to it on why he should not be prosecuted.

NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his case was postponed to 11 February 2021 for trial.

The case comes after Shivambu allegedly assaulted Netwerk24 photographer, Adrian de Kock, at Parliament on 20 March 2018.

De Kock's editor, Henriette Loubser, also said: "Negotiations between Mr Shivambu and Mr De Kock to settle the matter outside of court have been unsuccessful. Mr De Kock is prepared for the rest of the process."

WATCH | EFF's Floyd Shivambu attacks Netwerk24 journalist

The incident occurred while the media was covering a party disciplinary matter between former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA on the parliamentary precinct.

De Kock was part of a group of media representatives who took photographs and reported on the matter.

He snapped a photo of Shivambu who responded by pushing him against a wall. But a security officer on the precinct intervened.

According to court papers, Shivambu was released on a warning.

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are currently on trial in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter alleged that the two men assaulted him at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery on 14 April 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. 

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

