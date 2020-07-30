50m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane officially axed

Canny Maphanga
Khomotso Phahlane. (Lindile Mbontsi, City Press)
Khomotso Phahlane. (Lindile Mbontsi, City Press)
  • The former acting national police commissioner has been axed from SAPS, according to a media report.
  • SAPS could not confirm or deny the report.
  • Phahlane was suspended in June 2017 and is currently facing fraud and forgery charges relating to an R86m tender.

Former acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane has been fired from the SA Police Service, according to a media report.

Broadcaster eNCA reported that Phahlane's sacking on Thursday evening, however, it was not clear who the source was.

News24 contacted national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo for comment.

"I cannot confirm or deny, as these are internal processes," he said.

News24 also contacted Phahlane himself, who declined to comment. 

"I am not able to talk to you at this stage," he said.

Phahlane was suspended in June 2017 with immediate effect following claims by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to Parliament that he was interfering in the directorate's probes.

The former top cop is also facing fraud charges, along with other high-ranking officers - Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management; Brigadier James Ramanjalum; former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange; Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo; and Major General Ravichandran Pillay. 

READ: Phahlane arrested on new charges linked to R86m blue lights tender

They have been charged with fraud and forgery, stemming from a 2016 tender of R86 million awarded to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement, owned by millionaire Vimpie Manthatha.

Phahlane was appointed acting commissioner in October 2015, following Riah Phiyega's suspension. He had previously served as divisional commissioner for forensic services in SAPS.

Related Links
'Blue lights fraud' matter to go to trial in November
Cele appeals to the public to give cops space to probe murder of IPID investigator
Khomotso Phahlane's defence unimpressed as State seeks delay in R86m blue lights tender fraud case
Read more on:
sapskhomotso phahlanefraud
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 1039 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 1584 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 2815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.76
(-1.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.93
(-2.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-1.75)
ZAR/AUD
12.02
(-1.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.45)
Gold
1952.92
(-0.64)
Silver
23.24
(-4.02)
Platinum
900.17
(-2.05)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2073.00
(-3.04)
All Share
55844.90
(-1.52)
Top 40
51451.44
(-1.52)
Financial 15
10427.88
(-3.35)
Industrial 25
74341.06
(-0.67)
Resource 10
55405.27
(-1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

13h ago

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo