Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi rushed to private hospital as condition worsens

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been rushed to a private hospital as his condition has worsened.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the transfer from the public hospital he was admitted to last week.

"The request was made by the family and policy does allow that such a request could be made, but at their own costs. So they will have to pay for that.

"We received the request today and processed it today."

Agrizzi's lawyer Daniel Witz told News24 they had received a call from correctional services around noon.

"[They said] that the treating doctor at the public hospital advised them that he needs to be transported to a ICU/ high care facility as a matter of urgency because his condition was worsening and they didn't have the facilities to treat him."

Witz said he and the family had been scrambling the whole day to arrange ambulances, as well as deal with the necessary permission and administrative requirements.

"The family hadn't heard or spoken to him at all. This is the first time we heard about his condition or the family heard about the condition.



"It is not a situation where the family phoned and said we don't want him there (public hospital)."

Last Wednesday, Agrizzi was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, in a matter where he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

After spending a night in prison, he was taken to hospital.

Due to his hospitalisation, he was unable to appear in another corruption case before the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court last Friday.

His co-accused - former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services boss Linda Mti, and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder - briefly appeared without him.