Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital

Agrizzi spent his first night in prison on Wednesday after being denied bail.

Magistrate Phillip Venter, who presided over Agrizzi's bail application, found there was a prima facie case against him.

Meanwhile, Agrizzi's lawyers are appealing the ruling.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been taken to hospital, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Nxumalo said: "All inmates are entitled to healthcare services in line with correctional provisions. His condition will continue to be monitored."

Agrizzi was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, in a matter where he faces charges of corruption in relation to allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Nxumalo said: "The Department of Correctional Services can confirm that Remand Detainee, Angelo Agrizzi, has been transferred to an external public hospital in order to receive further medical attention."

Smith allegedly received payments amounting to R800 000 through Euro Blitz 48.

News24 previously also reported that security cameras and an electric fence were installed at Smith's home in Roodepoort.

Magistrate Phillip Venter said he was satisfied that a prima facie case had been made against Agrizzi, who appeared alongside his co-accused, Smith, on Wednesday, News24 reported.

In his judgment, Venter also said he was satisfied that Agrizzi had the financial means to set up and sustain a "comfortable lifestyle" elsewhere, should he decide to abscond.

Agrizzi's attorney Daniel Witz confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that he is appealing the bail ruling.

Witz said they have already served the papers to the court.

Meanwhile, DCS has also refuted reports that former Northern Cape finance MEC and ANC chairperson John Block has been released.

"We want to categorically state that allegations of offender Block being placed on parole are devoid of any truth and must be dismissed.

"He remains incarcerated in our facility and will only be considered for parole placement after serving the minimum required time," Nxumalo said.