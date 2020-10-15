1h ago

add bookmark

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Agrizzi spent his first night in prison on Wednesday after being denied bail.
  • Magistrate Phillip Venter, who presided over Agrizzi's bail application, found there was a prima facie case against him. 
  • Meanwhile, Agrizzi's lawyers are appealing the ruling. 

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been taken to hospital, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has said. 

In a statement on Thursday, Nxumalo said: "All inmates are entitled to healthcare services in line with correctional provisions. His condition will continue to be monitored." 

Agrizzi was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, in a matter where he faces charges of corruption in relation to allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith. 

Nxumalo said:
"The Department of Correctional Services can confirm that Remand Detainee, Angelo Agrizzi, has been transferred to an external public hospital in order to receive further medical attention."

Smith allegedly received payments amounting to R800 000 through Euro Blitz 48. 

News24 previously also reported that security cameras and an electric fence were installed at Smith's home in Roodepoort. 

Magistrate Phillip Venter said he was satisfied that a prima facie case had been made against Agrizzi, who appeared alongside his co-accused, Smith, on Wednesday, News24 reported.

In his judgment, Venter also said he was satisfied that Agrizzi had the financial means to set up and sustain a "comfortable lifestyle" elsewhere, should he decide to abscond. 

Agrizzi's attorney Daniel Witz confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that he is appealing the bail ruling. 

Witz said they have already served the papers to the court.

Meanwhile, DCS has also refuted reports that former Northern Cape finance MEC and ANC chairperson John Block has been released. 

"We want to categorically state that allegations of offender Block being placed on parole are devoid of any truth and must be dismissed.

"He remains incarcerated in our facility and will only be considered for parole placement after serving the minimum required time," Nxumalo said.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi denied bail in corruption case
Angelo Agrizzi’s crypto currency, offshore millions and assets: Here’s why the State's opposing bail
State capture inquiry: ANC MP Cedric Frolick denies receiving money from Bosasa or the Watsons
Read more on:
angelo agrizzigautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 2045 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 2345 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

8h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.65)
Gold
1903.80
(+0.35)
Silver
24.08
(-0.20)
Platinum
865.00
(+1.34)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2340.00
(+0.77)
All Share
54843.96
(-0.99)
Top 40
50503.89
(-1.05)
Financial 15
9822.25
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
74473.42
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54040.61
(-1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo