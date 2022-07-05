50m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli released on parole

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Richard Mdluli has been placed on parole.
Richard Mdluli has been placed on parole.
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli has been granted parole.
  • Mdluli has been serving a five-year sentence for the kidnapping and assault of his former lover Tshidi Buthelezi, her husband Oupa Ramogibe, and a friend Alice Manana, in 1998.
  • While still serving a prison sentence for kidnapping and assault, he was granted bail in his ongoing corruption case, effectively paving the way for his parole.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Tuesday that former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been placed on parole.

Mdluli was serving a five-year sentence for the kidnapping and assault of his former lover Tshidi Buthelezi, her husband Oupa Ramogibe, and a friend Alice Manana, in 1998.

Because Mdluli committed the crime in 1998, he fell under the "Phaahla judgment" regime - crimes committed before 1 October 2004 - meaning that his eligibility for parole has been determined on a previous parole regime.

As such, Mdluli was considered for parole after serving a third of his sentence.

The Minimum Detention Period (MDP) for Mdluli ended on 28 May 2022, but he could not be considered for parole at the time due to a pending court case, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

News24 previously reported that Mdluli, while still serving a prison sentence for the kidnapping and assault, had applied for bail in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in an apparent attempt to get parole.

READ | Richard Mdluli to apply for bail, but not yet eligible for parole

Mdluli was then granted bail of R10 000 in his slush fund corruption case.

Mdluli is an accused - along with former supply chain manager Heine Barnard and former chief financial officer Solomon Lazarus - in a corruption, fraud and theft case relating to the alleged looting of a police slush fund between 2008 and 2012 when the three were at the helm of Crime Intelligence.

The department originally told News24 that Mdluli wouldn’t be eligible for parole because he had a pending corruption case.

However, it appears that this position was reconsidered after Mdluli was granted bail.

The department said:

This decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, having assessed Mdluli’s profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration.

Mdluli was originally out on a warning in the slush fund case, however the High Court revoked this and ordered that he be held in custody after missing several court appearances.

These appearances were missed while Mdluli was serving his sentence in prison.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crime intelligencerichard mdlulipretoriagautengcrime and courtspoliceprisons
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
2% - 9 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
20% - 71 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
78% - 282 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.44
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,801.80
-0.4%
Silver
19.92
-0.3%
Palladium
1,928.00
-0.3%
Platinum
872.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
60,202
-1.2%
All Share
66,313
-1.1%
Resource 10
61,927
-2.7%
Industrial 25
80,991
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,689
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo