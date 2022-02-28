1h ago

add bookmark

Former energy deputy minister Thembisile Majola appointed SSA Director-General

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thembisile Majola, centre, pictured in 2019.
Thembisile Majola, centre, pictured in 2019.
GCIS
  • The State Security Agency finally has a permanent Director-General following the departure of Arthur Fraser in 2018.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former deputy energy minister Thembisile Majola to head the troubled spy agency. 
  • The presidency said this was part of Ramaphosa's commitment to fill vacancies in the security cluster. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed a permanent Director-General of the State Security Agency (SSA). 

Former deputy energy minister and ambassador, Thembisile Majola, will take over the troubled spy agency effective from 1 March. 

In a statement on Monday evening, the presidency said that the appointment of a permanent head of the SSA follows President Ramaphosa's undertaking in the State of the Nation Address to fill critical vacancies in the country's security services.

She will be at the helm of the agency, the presidency said, for a period of three years.

Majola resigned from the executive in 2018, citing family reasons. 

Adriaan Basson | Why does Arthur Fraser still hold sway over the SSA?

President Ramaphosa said: "The appointment of... Thembi Majola to this position is an important part of our work to stabilise the country's intelligence services. Her extensive experience in government, international relations and security makes her well placed to lead the reform and rebuilding of the State Security Agency."

Majola served as a former Deputy Minister of Energy and was South Africa's ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau.

"She has held several positions in the Presidency and was a Deputy Coordinator in the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (NICOC). She was the observer on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Renaissance Dam during South Africa's tenure as chair of the African Union in 2020," the presidency said.

READ | Spy boss Arthur Fraser got top-secret clearance using 'fake' documents

"Her appointment is expected to give greater impetus to the implementation of the report of the SSA High Level Review Panel and the recommendations of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 unrest," he said.

After the departure of embattled former Director-General, Arthur Fraser, in 2018, the SSA had two acting heads, Loyiso Jafta and ambassador Gab Msimanga. 

Government insiders said Majola had long been on Ramaphosa's radar as she was respected in the country's security circles due to her history of serving the ANC in exile. 

The appointment comes after an expert panel report, led by Professor Sandy Africa, found that multiple intelligence breakdowns led to the government being unprepared to deal with the violence, which followed the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma in 2021.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
state security agencycyril ramaphosathembisile majolapolitics
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
39% - 937 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
61% - 1466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.67
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.76
+0.9%
Silver
24.44
+0.7%
Palladium
2,496.00
+5.5%
Platinum
1,046.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.7%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+5.9%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo