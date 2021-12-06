JUST IN | Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa to appear in court more than a decade after corruption claims

Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa is expected to appear in court on Tuesday more than 10 years after allegations were made that he had received kickbacks from tenders.

An impeccable source told News24 that Hlongwa would appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court, facing multiple charges, including fraud, corruption and racketeering.

An SIU report implicated Hlongwa in wrongdoing between 2006 and 2009.

It was alleged that a friend had scored tenders worth R1.2 billion from the Gauteng Department of Health during Hlongwa's tenure, and that the MEC had received kickbacks.

More to follow.