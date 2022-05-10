Former Joburg mayor in hospital after being seriously injured in car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is in hospital following an accident.

The ANC said he was in a critical but stable condition.

Moerane is the ANC head of caucus in the City of Johannesburg.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is said to be in a critical condition in hospital following a car accident.



The ANC in the region confirmed on Tuesday that Moerane had been badly injured in the crash.

"Cde Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition, receiving medical attention in hospital," the party said.

No more details have been provided.

Adriaan Basson | Is John Steenhuisen gearing up to become president?

Moerane was elected mayor of Johannesburg in October last year, until the ANC lost its grip in the metro following the municipal elections.



He was elected following the deaths of two Johannesburg mayors, Jeff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo, last year.

Moerane was due to compete for a position at the ANC regional conference that is expected to take place this week.

"To this end, the ANC wishes Cde Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Cde Mpho to ensure his full recovery," ANC regional coordinator Dada Morero said.

The ANC did not give further details of the accident.





Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.