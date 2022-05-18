Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died, his family says

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

The announcement was made by his family outside the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Moerane was expected to contest the position of ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson at the party's elective conference this month.

Moerane had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for a week after he was badly injured in a crash last Monday.

His death was announced by family spokesperson Mike Maile outside the hospital on Wednesday evening.

"The Moerane family is extremely saddened over the untimely passing of their son and father Mpho Moerane following his involvement in a car accident. Comrade Mpho was admitted at the intensive care unit section of this hospital were he received maximum expect medical treatment, support and care around the clock for injuries he sustained.



"He sadly did not respond positively to the treatment and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we confirm that we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon and his passing has deeply pained us. He was certified dead at 17:54," said Maile.

The car accident occurred near Gallo Manor, a luxury complex situated in Morningside Manor, one of Sandton's secure developments.

Moerane was said to have been travelling from Alexandra to his home. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Moerane was elected mayor in October last year, until the ANC lost its grip in the metro following the municipal elections.

He was elected in October 2021, following the deaths of two Johannesburg mayors, with only 30 days until the end of the term of office as the city was preparing for municipal elections.

He succeeded Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in September.

Matongo himself had taken over the office after his predecessor succumbed to Covid-19 in July.

Following Matongo’s death, there was an expectation that regional secretary Dada Morero, a close ally of Moerane at the time, would take over as mayor.

The province and national ANC, however, intervened and interviewed Morero, Moerane and Eunice Mgcina, and eventually settled on Moerane.

Moerane had been due to compete for a position at the ANC regional conference that is expected to take place between 27 and 29 May.











