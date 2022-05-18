1h ago

add bookmark

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died, his family says

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Moerane.
Mpho Moerane.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died. 
  • The announcement was made by his family outside the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
  • Moerane was expected to contest the position of ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson at the party's elective conference this month.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

Moerane had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for a week after he was badly injured in a crash last Monday. 

His death was announced by family spokesperson Mike Maile outside the hospital on Wednesday evening.

READ | Former Joburg mayor in hospital after being seriously injured in car crash

"The Moerane family is extremely saddened over the untimely passing of their son and father Mpho Moerane following his involvement in a car accident. Comrade Mpho was admitted at the intensive care unit section of this hospital were he received maximum expect medical treatment, support and care around the clock for injuries he sustained. 

"He sadly did not respond positively to the treatment and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we confirm that we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon and his passing has deeply pained us. He was certified dead at 17:54," said Maile. 

The car accident occurred near Gallo Manor, a luxury complex situated in Morningside Manor, one of Sandton's secure developments.

Moerane was said to have been travelling from Alexandra to his home. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Moerane was elected mayor in October last year, until the ANC lost its grip in the metro following the municipal elections. 

He was elected in October 2021, following the deaths of two Johannesburg mayors, with only 30 days until the end of the term of office as the city was preparing for municipal elections. 

He succeeded Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in September.

Matongo himself had taken over the office after his predecessor succumbed to Covid-19 in July. 

Following Matongo’s death, there was an expectation that regional secretary Dada Morero, a close ally of Moerane at the time, would take over as mayor.

The province and national ANC, however, intervened and interviewed Morero, Moerane and Eunice Mgcina, and eventually settled on Moerane. 

Moerane had been due to compete for a position at the ANC regional conference that is expected to take place between 27 and 29 May.




Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgancmpho moeranepolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 261 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 698 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.7%
Gold
1,816.49
+0.1%
Silver
21.48
-0.7%
Palladium
2,014.00
-2.0%
Platinum
939.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
111.93
-2.1%
Top 40
62,494
-0.8%
All Share
69,083
-0.9%
Resource 10
71,795
-1.4%
Industrial 25
76,804
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,026
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22138.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo