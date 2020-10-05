1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Former KZN police chief granted R20 000 bail in World Cup 2010 tender scandal case

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former KZN Provincial Commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni appears in Durban Magistrate's Court for the first time.
Former KZN Provincial Commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni appears in Durban Magistrate's Court for the first time.
Kaveel Singh
  • Former KZN provincial commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and police officer Ashwin Narainpershad have been granted bail.
  • They are accused of participating in a 2010 FIFA World Cup police accommodation tender scandal involving R47 million.
  • Last week Ngobeni could not be located and the NPA said she was at large.

In a matter that's nearly 10 years in the making, corruption-accused former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni has appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court in connection with allegations involving R47 million FIFA World Cup police accommodation tender fraud.

Ngobeni together and a police officer, Ashwin Narainpershad, were on the other side of the law on Monday when they appeared before Magistrate Vanitha Armu.

ALSO READ | Thoshan Panday granted R100k bail in multimillion-rand SAPS tender case

Ngobeni was granted R20 000 bail and Narainpershad was granted R10 000 bail.

Their bail conditions prohibit them from leaving the province or country without informing the investigating officer and contacting witnesses directly or indirectly, and they have been ordered to hand over their passports to the investigating officer.

The two are among four accused in the multimillion rand tender fraud case - the others are former Pietermaritzburg insurance-broker and millionaire businessman Thoshan Panday and Colonel Navin Madhoe.

How did they allegedly con the taxpayer?

In 2010, as excitement built up around the Soccer World Cup, there was a need for accommodation for 530 police officers who were tasked with ensuring that the events were secure.

By then, Panday had registered several businesses in his name and the names of close relatives.

His company, Gold Coast Trading, would become the main entity to win tenders worth millions from the KZN police department.

READ | Thoshan Panday, co-accused to face 261 counts of corruption, fraud for SAPS tender scandal

Madhoe, and Narainpershad, allegedly defied normal procurement processes, allowing Panday's company to act as an agent to book the police accommodation at inflated prices and receive other tenders.

Tenders that amounted to millions of rand were allegedly approved by Madhoe, with the assistance of Narainpershad, who are both accused of receiving bribes from Panday.

The alleged activity caught the attention of then KZN Hawks Head General Johan Booysen.

Ngobeni is alleged to have instructed Booysen to cease investigations into the matter. Booysen detailed these events at the Zondo commission into allegations of state capture in April last year.

Ngobeni is alleged to have received bribes from Panday, including a birthday bash for her husband.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Former KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni 'at large': Hand yourself over, says NPA
EXPLAINER | Who are Thoshan Panday and Mmamonnye Ngobeni
'Absolute nonsense!' - Van Loggerenberg denies claims of deals aimed at implicating former KZN...
Read more on:
npagold coast tradingmmamonnye ngobenikwazulu-natalcourtcorruption
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 554 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 517 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
23% - 314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

9h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.23)
Gold
1904.20
(+0.09)
Silver
23.99
(+0.52)
Platinum
885.00
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
39.13
(0.00)
Palladium
2319.00
(+1.70)
All Share
54410.62
(+0.35)
Top 40
50064.43
(+0.34)
Financial 15
10257.32
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
73573.84
(+0.71)
Resource 10
52789.78
(+0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo