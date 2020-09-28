1h ago

JUST IN | Former MEC and current ANC Mpumalanga PEC member arrested for allegedly raping daughters

PHOTO: Vathiswa Ruselo, Gallo Images/Sowetan

The ANC in Mpumalanga has suspended a member of its provincial executive committee (PEC) after he was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly raping his daughters.

Acting ANC chairperson in Mpumalanga Mandla Ndlovu said ANC officials in the province had met and decided that the man should step down from his position in the ANC given the gravity of the charges he faces.

The man, who cannot be named, was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his two daughters.

"It is a very serious accusation and it is really bad if it indeed happened," Ndlovu said.

He said the ANC was shocked by the allegations and took accusations of rape seriously.

"We met as officials and resolved that he must not be asked to step aside, it must be automatic. He is not in the PEC and the matter about whether his membership will be terminated will be discussed in the future," Ndlovu said.

News24 attempted to contact the Mpumalanga police for comment, but they have so far been unavailable. Comment will be added once received.

This is not the first time the politician has been accused of rape. He was previously charged with raping a woman several years ago. He claimed that he had consensual sex with the woman but the woman said he forced himself on her.

The state later withdrew the charges against him.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANC named the man, although he cannot be named by law.

The party said it took the accusations seriously and stood with the victims and complainants in this case. 

"(He) has been summarily suspended as a member of the ANC and PEC until the case is concluded by the competent courts of the land consistent with the resolutions of the most recent National Executive Committee meeting of the ANC and the 54th National Conference, which resolved that all members charged for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside from all activities associated with the ANC," the statement read.

- Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter

