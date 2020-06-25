15m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Former Merafong Municipality CFO appears in court over VBS 'bank heist' after Hawks arrest

Alex Mitchley
Seven VBS suspects appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on counts of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
Seven VBS suspects appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on counts of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
OJ Koloti, Gallo Images

The Hawks have made another arrest in connection with the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Mattheys Gerhardus Wienekus, who was employed at Merafong Local Municipality as Manager: Budget and Treasury until his retirement, was arrested on Thursday morning, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed.

Wienekus, 64, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday after being subpoenaed to face charges of contravention of the Municipality Finance Management Act 56 of 2003 in the ongoing investigation linked to the VBS Mutual Bank.

Mogale said investigations revealed that over R50 million was invested with VBS Mutual Bank at the time when Wienekus was acting as the Chief Financial Officer at the municipality.  

Merafong Local Municipality is one of the 20 municipalities that invested municipal funds with VBS in contravention of the law.

"I have indicated that the investigations on the municipalities are at an advanced stage. This is the beginning and all the other cases are receiving the necessary attention," Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said.

The matter has been postponed to 29 July for further investigation.

This is the ninth arrest in the high-profile case.

Last week, Lebeya and National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, provided an update on an early-morning operation in Gauteng and Limpopo to arrest several people who allegedly accrued R122 million to themselves unduly, directly and indirectly, over several months.

READ | Audit reports show how VBS got its claws into municipalities

Seven of them appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Regional Court, and were each granted R100 000 bail. 

VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was described as the alleged "kingpin" of the looting scheme, CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane and former non-executive VBS board members Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula, as well as former KPMG engagement partner Sipho Malaba and Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, the former chief financial officer of the South African Police Service, face 47 charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.

An eighth accused, former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter, is yet to appear in court. He is in quarantine due to Covid-19 and will need to lodge his own bail application.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi previously warned the accused to surrender their passports and to not apply for new ones. He also warned them against interfering with witnesses.

Related Links
'I am not scared of jail,' says former Vele CEO
VBS arrests: Auditors' body says it will continue investigation into 3 accused
VBS heist: Bail set at R100 000 each for 7 accused
Read more on:
vbs mutual bank
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 2157 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 5737 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3544 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun 2020

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.44
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.70
(-0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.59
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.01
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.03)
Gold
1761.54
(+0.06)
Silver
17.59
(+0.70)
Platinum
805.00
(+0.67)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1867.16
(+0.34)
All Share
54142.37
(-0.56)
Top 40
49950.97
(-0.48)
Financial 15
10062.34
(-0.61)
Industrial 25
75294.11
(-1.08)
Resource 10
50856.74
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo