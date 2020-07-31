38m ago

JUST IN | Former minister's wife arrested for alleged assault and malicious damage to property

Canny Maphanga
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A former minister's wife has been arrested by the Hawks.
  • She is expected in court on Monday for alleged assault and malicious damage to property.
  • A video of a damaged vehicle recently went viral on social media.

A former minister's wife was arrested on Friday for alleged assault and malicious damage to property.

"The suspect, who cannot be named, has been arrested after a warrant of arrest was executed.

"The suspect is facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 on Friday.

"The suspect is in a cell in Gauteng and will appear in court on Monday," he added.

While the Hawks could not reveal the identity of the individual, a video of a damaged vehicle went viral on social media this week.

It is believed the vehicle belonged to a former minister.

More to follow.

